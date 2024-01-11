Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to feature in SA20, says ODI omission makes 'complete sense'

Despite not being part of Australia's ODI squad for the home series versus West Indies, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis remains upbeat and will now feature in the second season of the SA20, where he will play for Durban's Super Giants, an affiliate of his IPL club Lucknow. Stoinis revealed that he is in constant touch with Australia's coach and chairman of selectors, George Bailey, and was aware of his ODI snub. He, however, revealed that he is not thinking of ODI retirement and gearing up to play in franchise cricket ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, in West Indies and USA, in June.

Stoinis said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "I had a few conversations with (Australia head coach) Andrew McDonald over the last sort of four to six months. Spoke to George (Bailey) as well. In terms of selections, in terms of the fact that (Aaron) Hardie's coming in (who was picked as the second all-rounder to Cameron Green for the WI ODIs), I think that's brilliant. I think it makes complete sense after a World Cup. There needs to be a balance between keeping a core, and bringing new guys in. The next tournament that they're looking forward to is the Champions Trophy, which is 18 months away."

"I've got no intention of retiring from international cricket or anything like that. I think it makes complete sense. He's [Hardie] been playing brilliantly. He also needs to be exposed in international cricket which I think he's ready for. I'll be going to South Africa for the play for my IPL franchise Lucknow over there which Cricket Australia has been in the loop with the whole time. So I think all makes sense to be honest."

Currently, Stoinis is representing the Melbourne Stars, who are on the verge of qualifying for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 edition. Notably, Stars have two more home and away games, on Jan 13 and 15, to qualify for the finals which will be played from Jan 19-24.

On the other hand, Durban's Super Giants kickoff their run in the SA20 season on Jan 12 (Friday). Thus, Stoinis could be available for as many as seven games for Durban if Stars fail to make it to the finals or as few as four if they reach the BBL decider (slated to be held on Jan 24). Nonetheless, Stoinis is set to take part in the SA20 and, hence, is hopeful of making it to Australia's T20I squad for the WI series, which commences on Feb 9. In this scenario, he would not be part of the SA20 finals, from Feb 7-11, if Durban reaches that far.

Stoinis further opined, "I've got every intention to play T20 cricket for Australia as long as I can, as long as they want me. I feel like my international and T20 [franchise] cricket has been good over the last whatever period. And I've got a great relationship with the boys in the team and also with the likes of Timmy David and Wadey [Matthew Wade] and Ingo [Josh Inglis], that group that bat in the middle order, which I think is what we're trying to nurture as a team to build towards the big tournaments."

"But then also there needs to be a transition to get people into the team as well and expose people. I can only really speak for myself, but I think things are getting to a great stage where...we don't want to give up a spot, but we understand the landscape of cricket and there's opportunities at the moment everywhere so you need to be incorporating a group of cricketers into these teams, I think," he added.

Stoinis was part of the Pat Cummins-led Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup-winning squad, however, he lost his spot as the tournament progressed ahead. He was part of Australia's 1-4 loss to India in the five T20Is, in India. Thus, he remains in the national side's scheme of things in the shortest format and will look to be among runs and also account for regular breakthroughs with the next edition of the T20 WC to take place later this year in West Indies and USA, in June.