Aussie skipper Pat Cummins targets return from injury during India tour, says 'it's not too bad'

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has targeted a return from injury during the India tour in September as his side build for the ODI World Cup. Cummins, injured on the opening day of the final Ashes Test at Oval is unlikely to feature in the South Africa tour, despite him travelling for the ODI leg. According to medical reports, Cummins could be a match fit for the South Africa series, but his realistic target is the India tour before the ODI World Cup warm-up matches.

Cummins targets India tour

"It's not too bad. I'll head over to South Africa at the backend of that leg, but probably more those one-dayers ahead of the World Cup. Another few weeks and I'll be right,” Cummins said on Tuesday, August 15 while speaking to Australian media.

On the opening day of the Oval Test, Cummins injured his right wrist but was still participating in the contest. However, as the match progressed, the injury became sorer resulting in long-term issues. The Aussies also lost the contest on the final day saw them unable to end their 22-year drought for Ashes win on English soil.

"It hurt day one when I did it and hurt a lot when I was batting but didn't think it was too bad. With each day it got a bit sorer, so knew it was probably bone as opposed to muscle,” the skipper added on the injury.

Australia’s bury few months

Australia will play South Africa in the T20I and ODI format in the coming days before they head for a crucial couple of months in India. The Aussies will play in a three-match ODI series followed by the ODI World Cup warm-up matches and the main event. The second leg of the Indian tour will see them face the hosts in a T20I series after the ODI World Cup.

The Aussies will start their ODI World Cup campaign against India on Sunday, October 8 in Chennai before they face South Africa on Thursday. The Aussies will be bidding to win their sixth ODI World Cup having last won the title in 2015 in their own backyard. They remain the most successful side in the history of the game with five titles.

