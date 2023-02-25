AUS-W vs SA-W playing XI: Australia vs South Africa world cup match date, time, squad; all you need to know

AUS-W vs SA-W playing XI: In a stunning upset, the South Africa-women's team (SA-W) secured a historic win against the previously unbeaten England-women's team (ENG-W) in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup on Friday. With this win, SA-W dashed England's hopes of winning the coveted World Cup trophy. Now, SA-W will face Australia in the grand finale on Sunday, February 26. Australia (AUS-W) reached the final after defeating India-Women.

It's worth noting that while SA-W has never won the T20 World Cup title, their opponents AUS-W have lifted the trophy five times in the past. In 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020, Australia emerged victorious in the T20 Women's World Cup, while England and West Indies have each won it once. All details regarding the playing XI and full squad of the Australia-W and South Africa-W teams are given in the article.

AUS-W vs SA-W playing XI (Predicted)

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus ©, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

AUS-W vs SA-W full squad

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-traveling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune

Where to watch the AUS-W vs SA-W match live? Live-streaming and broadcasting details

The women’s world cup final AUS-W vs SA-W match will be broadcasted live in India on Star Sports Network. The AUS-W vs SA-W match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app in India.

Australia-Women vs South Africa-Women (AUS-W vs SA-W) match details

ICC Women’s World Cup 2023 will see AUS-W taking on SA-W in the grand finale match on Sunday, February 26. The match will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST. Australia-W will look forward to lifting the coveted world cup trophy for the sixth time. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

