AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: How to watch Australia vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup Live on mobile & TV

AUS-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: Australia Women will face Bangladesh Women in the eighth match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, February 14. 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Australia Women's team have kickstarted their Women's T20 World Cup journey perfectly. They won their last match against New Zealand Women. Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, and Ellyse Perry played a crucial role for Australia Women in their previous game. Ashleigh Gardner knocked over the White Ferns on 76. Previously, Australia Women have lifted the World Cup trophy five times.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women didn't have the best beginning to the Women's T20 Women's Cup 2023. They suffered a defeat against Sri Lanka in their first game of the international tournament. However, Marufa Akter picked up three wickets on debut.

Here are all the Live Streaming details for the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women T20 World Cup match. You can watch AUS-W vs BAN-W match live from mobile, laptop & TV.

When is Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women (AUS-W vs BAN-W) T20 World Cup match?

The match between AUS-W and BAN-W is on Tuesday, February 14. 2023. Australia Women (AUS-W) and Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) will lock horns in the eighth match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

What time will the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women (AUS-W vs BAN-W) match be played?

The match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women (AUS-W vs BAN-W) will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women (AUS-W vs BAN-W) match be played?

The venue of the AUS-W vs BAN-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on February 14 is St George's Park, Gqeberha.

Where can I watch the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women (AUS-W vs BAN-W) match Live on TV?

You can watch the live telecast of the AUS-W vs BAN-W match on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women (AUS-W vs BAN-W) match on mobile?

You can use an OTT platform to catch the Australian Women vs Bangladesh Women (AUS-W vs BAN-W) live. The AUS-W vs BAN-W Live will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women (AUS-W vs BAN-W): Probable XIs

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Bangladesh Women