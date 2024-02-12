AUS vs WI 3rd T20I: Squad, playing XI, live streaming – All you need to know

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: As the third and final T20 International match between Australia and West Indies approaches, all eyes are on Perth Stadium for the ultimate clash on Tuesday, February 13th. Australia has been dominant in the series so far, winning the first two T20 Internationals by 11 and 34 runs, respectively. Despite their best efforts, West Indies struggled to keep up with Australia, especially due to their inconsistent batting performances.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: Pitch report

For batters, the Perth Stadium surface is ideal. Choosing to bat first and putting a big target on the board might be a smart move. On the surface, spinners and pacers receive little to no assistance, so a high-scoring match is very likely in this situation.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: Weather report

As expected, Tuesday will be a sunny day in Perth. The highest possible temperature will be 34°C. There will be a moderate wind speed of 21 km/h and a 21 percent humidity level.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: Full squad

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: Predicted playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Here are the live streaming details of AUS vs WI 3rd T20:

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: When is Australia Vs West Indies match?- Date

Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, February 13

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: Where is Australia Vs West Indies match?- Venue

Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: What time will Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?- Time

Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: How to watch the live-streaming of Australia Vs West Indies match?

Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I match live streaming in India will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

AUS vs WI 3rd T20: where to watch the live telecast of Australia Vs West Indies match?

Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I match live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Star Sports 1 Hindi and their respective HD channels.