AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE in India on mobile, TV

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Australia will clash with West Indies in the 2nd T20I of a three-match series. They won the first match by 11 runs. Meanwhile, West Indies will seek to look forward to winning the upcoming game to make the series even 1-1. The T20I match is crucial for both teams as the T20I World Cup is less than six months away.

The Australian team gave a dominant performance by defending a formidable 213-run total. However, the West Indies fell short by just 11 runs, revealing issues in their batting lineup. Notably, former finisher Jason Holder came at number 9, indicating a struggle in their middle order.

In contrast, Australia demonstrated a well-rounded batting effort, with David Warner leading the charge at the top. Their batting depth proved crucial as they effectively closed the innings. Adelaide, known for its balanced dynamics between bat and ball, promises an intriguing contest.

The bowlers, particularly from the West Indies, have an opportunity to stage a strong comeback and level the series. All eyes will be on how both teams adapt to the conditions and address their challenges in the upcoming encounter.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I, including the live streaming details.

When is the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I?

The Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I is on Sunday (Feb 11).

When will the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I start?

The 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies will begin at 01:30 pm IST.

Where is the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I being played?

Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, will host the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I.

Where can I watch the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I on TV?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I.

How to watch the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India.

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazelwood, Jason Behrendorff

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph