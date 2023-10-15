ugc_banner

AUS vs SL live streaming for free: How to watch World Cup 2023 Australia vs Sri Lanka live on TV, mobile APP

Lucknow, IndiaUpdated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Monday, October 16.  Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

AUS vs SL live streaming for free: Both teams are searching for their opening victory as both teams lose their opening two matches.

AUS vs SL live streaming for free:  The 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played on Monday (Oct 16) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, India.

Australia bowled out in both their matches for 199 and 177 runs. On the other hand Sri Lanks have scored over 300 on both matches but their bowlers have struggled to contain the opposition by conceding 428 against South Africa and 345 against Pakistan.

Here are all the details of live streaming of AUS vs SL World Cup 2023 match:

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: When is Australia vs Sri Lanka match to be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Monday, October 16. 

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: At what time Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played?- Venue

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. 

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match?

The live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Australia vs Sri Lanka match online for free? 

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA

WillowTV, ESPN+ app

Probable starting XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoins, Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeer Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Squads 

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne

(With inputs from agencies)

