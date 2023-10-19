AUS vs PAK live streaming for free: Here's how to watch World Cup 2023 Australia vs Pakistan on mobile app, TV

AUS vs PAK live streaming for free: For the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Australia is all set to take on Pakistan on Friday (Oct 20). The match will be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and will begin at 2:00 pm IST. Currently, Pakistan is fourth and Australia is seventh on the ICC World 2023 point table.

The Men in Green recently suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat against team India. For the upcoming matches, the team dealt with a heavy blow as players were hit with viral infections and several players got sick.

Australia, on the other hand, did no good either. The team by far has won only one match out of the three it played. The team is expected to receive a boost as Travis Head, their star batter has recovered from the injury and is all set to make a comeback against Pakistan.

Both teams have clashed with each other in 107 matches in the 50-over format with the Aussies 69 of those whereas Pakistan took 34. Three have been No Result whereas 1 game was tied.

Here are all the live-streaming details of Friday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: When is Australia vs Pakistan match to be played?- Date

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be played on Friday, October 20.

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: At what time Australia vs Pakistan match will be played?- Time

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where will the Australia vs Pakistan match be played?- Venue

The Australia vs Pakistan match will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Pakistan match?

The live telecast of the Australia vs Pakistan match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Australia vs Pakistan match online for free?

The Australia vs Pakistan match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

