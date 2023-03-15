AUS vs IND ODI online tickets booking: Check process to book India vs Australia ODI match tickets online

AUS vs IND ODI online tickets booking: After defeating Australia for the fourth time in a row in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma's Team India will renew their white-ball rivalry with the visitors in the action-packed One Day Internationals (ODIs). As part of their current tour, India will play up to three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia. Premier batter Steve Smith will replace Pat Cummins, who has returned home during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a family emergency.

Cummins captained Australia in the first two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test matches. India demolished Australia in the first two Tests of the series to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row. In the third Test at Indore, stand-in skipper Smith led Australia to a famous 9-wicket victory over India. With the fourth Test ending in a tie, India won the series 2-1 over Australia, securing a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.

AUS vs IND 1st ODI match ticket price

The ODI match between India and Australia has a minimum ticket price of Rs. 800 and a maximum ticket price of Rs. 3000. Cricket fans can get tickets online using the bookmyshow.com website or app from March 13. If you wish to cheer from the stands, it is advisable to book your seats as soon as possible because they are selling out quickly. Physical Tickets will be delivered at least 2 - 3 days before the match day.

AUS vs IND ODI: Australia vs India 1st ODI match ticket online booking

Here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to get tickets for the first ODI match between Australia and India online. You can book tickets via the Paytm app or the Bookmyshow app.

AUS vs IND ODI: How to book India vs Australia 1st ODI match online tickets via Paytm?

Visit the Paytm app's ticket booking section. Go to the IND vs AUS (1st ODI) section after choosing Event Tickets. Open that tab and then click the "Buy Now" button. Before selecting a seat, decide what kind of ticket you wish to purchase. When you confirm your seat, complete the remaining fields. Finally, use funds from your Paytm account to purchase the ticket. Regular updates will be sent to the buyer via email or SMS.

How to book India vs Australia 1st ODI online tickets via Bookmyshow?

Open the Bookmyshow app and look for the ODI series (1st ODI) between Australia and India. Choose "Book Now" After choosing your seats in the following row, you will be sent to the payment platform Pay where you can print a digital copy of your ticket.

