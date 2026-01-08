/‘Grateful for one last win,’ Emotional Khawaja bows out with Ashes victory in final appearance

Usman Khawaja hogged all the limelight on the final day of the just-concluded fifth Ashes Test in Sydney as he appeared for the last time in whites for Australia. 15 years since making his Test debut at the very venue against the same opponents, Khawaja made himself and his country proud with significant performances over the years, including several match-winning hundreds in the most challenging conditions.

Khawaja, however, admitted he found it hard to control his emotions after playing the final Test of a distinguished 88-Test career on Thursday (Jan 8). The 39-year-old was given a guard of honour by the England players when he walked out to bat for the final time at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), with visiting captain Ben Stokes shaking his hand.

His farewell did not go as planned, out for six in the fifth Ashes Test, but Khawaja said it was a memorable occasion after a decorated 15-year career and more than 6,000 runs.

"It means a lot. The only thing I wanted was a win," he said on Fox Sports after Australia won the final Ashes Test by five wickets to seal the series 4-1. "Grateful for the one last final win and to celebrate with my teammates.

"It was very tough, I was trying to act cool, but the whole Test match I found it really hard to control my emotions. I found it hard to concentrate.



"I'm glad that we got over the line, and it's something I'll cherish for the rest of my life. I can just relax now."



It culminated a career where it began after Khawaja made his debut at the SCG in 2011, also against England. Khawaja immigrated to Australia from Islamabad as a child, overcoming the odds to become the country's first Pakistan-born and first Muslim national player. At one point, he was the only Asian first-class player in Australia and is credited as a role model who opened doors for others.

Khawaja, a qualified pilot, plundered 16 centuries, averaging more than 43. He also played 40 one-dayers and nine Twenty20 internationals.

"Some people have lost family, I am lucky my parents are still around. My family, my wife, my kids and another one on the way," he said. "I love the game of cricket, but life outside cricket has been more important.

"Few dicey runs there with a little bit of pressure, but we got the job done in the end."