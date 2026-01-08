/Australia beat England in Sydney Test to win Ashes; Carey hits winning runs, Khawaja bows out in style

Alex Carey hit the winning runs to see Australia home in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England in Sydney by five wickets. Chasing 160 on day five at the SCG, Australia lost five wickets, including batter Usman Khawaja - playing his final match in the whites before Carey and Cameron Green completed the chase, helping the hosts inflict another series defeat on England. Coming off a successful outcome at the MCG, where they ended their 18-match losing streak in Australia, England failed to make the most of the momentum despite Jacob Bethell’s monstrous hundred in the second innings.

England began day two on 302 for eight, leading by 119 runs, with Bethell, unbeaten on 142, at the crease. The rookie batter made headlines for his maiden Test hundred, which also happens to be his first First-Class ton on day four, keeping England afloat amid a late collapse. He added 12 more to his overnight tally, completing his first 150-plus score in the whites before edging one off Mitchell Starc. Seamer Josh Tongue was the last one to be dismissed as England got all out on 342, setting Australia a 160-run target.

Travis Head, the highest run-scorer this series, stitched an almost run-a-ball 62-run stand with Jake Weatherald before getting out to Tongue on 29. England’s best bowler this summer then accounted for his opening partner just before lunch on day five.

Veteran Steve Smith, who scored his 37th Test hundred in the first innings, was the next to follow, getting bowled off part-timer Will Jacks on a rare 12. Walked in next was Khawaja, playing his final Test for Australia, with England giving him a guard of honour. The left-hander, however, failed once again at the venue where he made his Test debut 15 years ago (in 2011) against the same opponents, as he inside-edged one to the stumps on just six.

Just when Australia thought they still had a chance of delivering the winning punch, a mix-up in the middle cost Marnus Labuschagne his wicket on 32 (just two runs later), with Australia five down on 121.

Carey and Green ensured Australia walked away without any hiccups, adding 40 runs for the sixth wicket to seal a comfortable victory for Australia.

Watch the winning moment -