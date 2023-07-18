AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Test: Check date, time, venue, live streaming details, playing XI & all you need to know

AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Test Live: Australia and England will lock horns at the infamous Old Trafford, Manchester, for the fourth Ashes Test, starting July 19. For now, the series is in the favour of Australia. As both nations seek to win the coveted title, it will be a thrilling match. The previous game ended with England's victory as the home side stepped up its game and won the fixture on the back of a good team performance. The reigning World Test Champions Australia seek to bounce back and win the series rather than wait till the fifth and final Test. However, Australia heavily relies on opener David Warner's form.

Meanwhile, England is running high on confidence after their win in the previous match. However, if they wish to keep their hopes alive in the series, they require winning the upcoming contest. In the past Ashes Test, Jonny Bairstow did not perform as per the team's expectations and did not score any big numbers. However, Ben Stokes-led England will keep their chin up and try to ride on the momentum they gained in the last Test.

Here's everything you need to know about Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test match.

AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Test Probable Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad

AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Live Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test be played?

The 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England will take place from July 19.

Where will the Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test be played?

The 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test start?

The 4th Ashes Test match between Australia and England will start at 3:30 PM IST on July 19.

How to live stream the Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test?

Fans can live stream Australia vs England on the SonyLiv App and website.

How to watch Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test on TV?

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will be televised live on Sony Sports Network.

(With inputs from agencies)