AUS v PAK: Test cricket still ‘priority’ for IPL’s million-dollar baby Mitchell Starc

Four days after becoming the most-talked-about person in world cricket for his IPL price - reading a whopping INR 24.75 crore (highest ever in IPL's auction history) despite not stepping on the field, Starc's stance on prioritising Test cricket over everything else hasn't changed yet. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Melbourne, starting on December 26, Starc reminded everyone of his priorities.

"Red ball is still top of the tree for me," Starc told reporters ahead of the MCG tie.

Starc said he trusts his body to indicate when to let go of the longest format, adding Australia's schedule for the current season looking relaxed, with not much between the home summer and away New Zealand series.

"I think my body will let me know [when it's time to give up] Test cricket before I want to, but it's an opportune year next year. It's a lot quieter, there's no Test match between the ones in New Zealand in March and the summer next year," Starc added.

Speaking on the prospect of doing well in the T20 World Cup (in West Indies and USA in June 2024), Starc said IPL 2024 is the right platform for practice and lead-up to the marquee event.

"There's a T20 World Cup, it's a nice lead-in to that with the IPL and the quality of cricket that tournament presents. In terms of the schedule, it's much more quiet," Starc added.

Starc happy with relaxed summer schedule

Starc added, unlike the packed Ashes schedule, the summer Down Under (this time) is relatively relaxed, with ample time between Pakistan and West Indies series before Australia travel to New Zealand for an away tour.

"It's certainly not a schedule like what we had in the Ashes," he said.

"We've had a few days in between Perth and coming to Melbourne, and then there's a few days between the Pakistan series and the West Indies series. Then we've got a white-ball series (against WI and NZ) in between our Test summer and going to New Zealand.

"We look back at the Ashes schedule and having six Test matches in eight weeks was something that doesn't happen all the time. The way we're all feeling at the minute, we're ready to go," Starc added.