AUS v PAK: ICC bars Khawaja from donning dove logo on bat and shoes for Boxing Day Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has again denied Australia batter Usman Khawaja from donning a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at the MCG. The cricket's governing body had earlier reprimanded Khawaja for wearing a black armband during the first game in Perth.

After the ICC shrugged off his appeal to wear shoes (ahead of the first Test) with text reading, 'all lives are equal’, the veteran batter was spotted wearing black dove on his bat and shoes during the training session in Melbourne on Sunday.

Per The Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja was also spotted using a sticker on his bat, with a reference to one of the articles of Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”

Although Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association approved him using the sticker on his bat during the training, the ICC objected and denied his appeal.

ICC react to Khawaja's message

While Khawaja mentioned 'personal bereavement' as the reason behind donning the black armband during the Perth Test, without any mention of his support for the Palestinians in Gaza during his appeal against punishment, the ICC reprimanded him on the grounds of breaching rules, including involving political agenda in cricket.

"Usman displayed a personal message [armband] during the first Test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages," the ICC said on the matter.

In his revert to the ICC, Khawaja said on Friday,

"I followed all the regulations, past precedents, guys that put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded. I respect what the ICC and the rules and regulations they have."

