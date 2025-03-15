ATM vs BAR, La Liga match live streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Atlético Madrid welcome Barcelona to the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano for a crucial La Liga showdown. With both teams closely contesting the top spots, this match could play a decisive role in the title race. Diego Simeone’s Atlético look to bounce back from their recent Champions League elimination against Real Madrid, while Hansi Flick’s Barcelona aim to strengthen their grip on domestic success.

Stars like Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski will be key in determining the outcome. The highly anticipated clash kicks off at 1:30 AM UK time, with fans eager to see how it shapes the rest of the season.

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match on TV?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will not be telecasted on TV.

Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match is subject to be live-streamed on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will start at 9:00 PM local time (1:30 AM IST next day) on Sunday (Mar 16).

Probabale Playing XI

Atletico Madrid

Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Lenglet, Reinildo; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez

Barcelona

Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Prediction

We predict a 1-1 draw in the match as both teams will be expected to give their best in a tight race to win La Liga title.