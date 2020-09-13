Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone tests positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The Spanish club on Saturday released the statement sharing this news.

According to Atletico Madrid's statement, the Argentine is asymptomatic and is currently isolating in his home after undergoing a test on Friday during the team's pre-season training camp.

Him testing positive at this stage could mean that the club could play initial matches of the Spanish league (La Liga) without a coach.

The La Liga commenced on Saturday, however, Atletico Madrid will begin their campaign after two weeks as they were a part of last month's Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament.

They are scheduled to play the first game of the campaign at home to Granada on September 27.

Simeone joined the list of big names in the football world who have tested positive for the virus. Earlier, players like Neymar, Mbappe and Dybala have tested positive for the virus, whereas, coaches like Mike Arteta (Arsenal's coach) had been infected too. Some players in the Spanish club had also tested positive for the virus.

(Inputs from Reuters)