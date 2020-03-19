Athletes voice their concern regarding Tokyo 2020 being 'on-schedule' amid coronavirus

Athletes have voiced their dissent regarding the Olympics being held amid the novel coronavirus. The organisers have said that the Tokyo Olympics will be on schedule and International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that no "drastic decision" will be made despite the outbreak of the global pandemic.

IOC has said that measures are being taken, these measures will guarantee "safety and interests of athletes, coaches and support teams."

Athletes are concerned regarding this decision, they find themselves in a sticky position. Among these athletes British heptathlon world champion Katerina Johnson-Thompson said: "We're trying to follow information with how to continue (training) safely whilst reducing the risk to everyone around us and the information of the IOC and the local government are at odds with one another."

"The IOC advice 'encourages athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympics Games as best as they can' with the Olympics only four months away, but the governing legislation is enforcing isolation at home with tracks, gyms and public spaces closed.

"I feel under pressure to train and keep the same routine which is impossible."

Thompson recently returned to the UK from France after training there, she has seen cancellations in the training camps in the United States also.

43 per cent of the qualification is still to take place, leaving players position in jeopardy regarding the participation in the gala event despite the global pandemic spread.