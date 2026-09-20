/Asian Games: PV Sindhu shines as India crush Kazakhstan to reach quarterfinals

India’s women’s badminton team began its Asian Games 2026 campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in the Round of 16 at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium on Sunday (Sep 20). PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma all won their respective singles matches in straight games, giving India an unassailable lead and booking their place in the quarter-finals without losing a game.

Since India had already secured the tie, the two scheduled doubles matches were cancelled.

Sindhu, Hooda and Tanvi shine

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Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu gave India the perfect start against Kamila Smagulova and completed a comfortable 21-7, 21-9 victory in just 24 minutes. Sindhu controlled the match from the beginning and never allowed her opponent to settle.

Unnati Hooda then extended India’s lead by defeating Alissa Kuleshova 21-7, 21-10 in 22 minutes.

Tanvi Sharma sealed the tie in the third singles match against Diana Namenova and produced another dominant performance, winning 21-5, 21-10 in only 19 minutes.

Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi were scheduled to play Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva and Aisha Zhumabek, while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela were set to face Kuleshova and Namenova. However, both matches were called off after India secured the required three wins.

India have never won gold in the women’s team event at the Asian Games. Their best results are bronze medals from the 1982 New Delhi Games and the 2014 Incheon Games.

India will next face hosts Japan in the quarter-finals on Sept 22, with the tie scheduled to begin at 6:00 am IST.