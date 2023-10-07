Asian Games: India script history with gold in badminton men's doubles

Indian badminton pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj scripted history in the men’s doubles as they brought home the country’s maiden medal in the discipline on Saturday (Oct 7) at the ongoing 19th Asian Games. Playing in the final, the pair beat competition from Republic of Korea’s Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho 21-18, 21-16 in 56 minutes. The win also saw India pocket their 26th gold medal in the Asian Games as they continue their excellent run.

🇮🇳's Historic Gold in Badminton 🥇🏸@satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 soar to victory in the Badminton Men's Doubles finals, clinching the coveted Gold Medal for the 1️⃣st time ever in the Asian Games history🏆🇮🇳



Their incredible teamwork and unwavering spirit have made India… pic.twitter.com/iRqNLRHTs2 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023 ×

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj lead India to glory

Coming into the final, the pair was in top form knowing a win would see them script history in the men’s discipline. The pair did not have the best start as they trailed 4-8 at one stage while struggling with the pace of their opposition’s attack. At the midway point in the first game, the Korean pair led by 11-9 putting early pressure on Chirag and Satwik.

However, the Indian pair did not give up easily despite trailing 15-18 and then pocketed six consecutive points to win the first game. This set the pace for the duo to start their journey towards the gold medal.

Unlike the first game, the second game was a one-sided affair for the Indian pair as they stamped their authority from the start. The Indian pair quickly rose to a 10-6 lead while leading 11-7 at the midway point in the second game. The Koreans then showed some fight and quickly came back with three consecutive points with the scores reading 11-10.

The affairs would then get tight for the next few minutes before Chirag and Satwik put the finishing touches leading 20-15. Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho saved one match point but could not hold on before handing the Indian pair a historic gold.

The win also saw Chirag and Satwiksairaj become the number one men’s doubles pair as they continued their excellent run. With eyes now on the Olympics, both will look to add another feather to their impressive hat.

Later in the day, India are also expected to win top prize in men’s cricket and men’s kabaddi while already pocketing gold in women’s kabaddi.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE