LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Asian Games bronze medallist Anush Agarwalla secures India's Paris Olympics quota in equestrian

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
main img
Photograph:(Instagram)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Asian Games bronze medallist Anush Agarwalla has secured India's Paris Olympics quota in equestrian. Here is what he said after his latest feat:

On Tuesday (Feb 20), the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) confirmed that Anush Agarwalla, who secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year, has fetched a Paris Olympics quota for the country in the dressage discipline. The 24-year-old earned the quota after an impressive run in the four FEI events: Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%).

It is to be noted that the quota is allocated to the nation, hence, the EFI will now conduct a final trial to determine the Indian representative for the much-awaited Paris 2024 event, later this year.

×

After his latest feat, Agarwalla said in a release, "I am very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games. Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I'm proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation."

"I will continue doing what I have always been doing: staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them. I am confident that I will be selected to represent India at this prestigious stage," Agarwalla further added.

With his latest achievement, Agarwalla has given himself a solid chance to represent India in the star-studded mega event in Paris this year. His stocks have risen since ending with a historic individual bronze medal in equestrian in Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Thus, he will now look to go a step ahead from his Asian Games performance in the forthcoming Olympics if given a chance.