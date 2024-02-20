Asian Games bronze medallist Anush Agarwalla secures India's Paris Olympics quota in equestrian

On Tuesday (Feb 20), the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) confirmed that Anush Agarwalla, who secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year, has fetched a Paris Olympics quota for the country in the dressage discipline. The 24-year-old earned the quota after an impressive run in the four FEI events: Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%).

It is to be noted that the quota is allocated to the nation, hence, the EFI will now conduct a final trial to determine the Indian representative for the much-awaited Paris 2024 event, later this year.

After his latest feat, Agarwalla said in a release, "I am very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games. Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I'm proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation."