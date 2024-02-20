Asian Games bronze medallist Anush Agarwalla secures India's Paris Olympics quota in equestrian
Asian Games bronze medallist Anush Agarwalla has secured India's Paris Olympics quota in equestrian. Here is what he said after his latest feat:
On Tuesday (Feb 20), the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) confirmed that Anush Agarwalla, who secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year, has fetched a Paris Olympics quota for the country in the dressage discipline. The 24-year-old earned the quota after an impressive run in the four FEI events: Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%).
It is to be noted that the quota is allocated to the nation, hence, the EFI will now conduct a final trial to determine the Indian representative for the much-awaited Paris 2024 event, later this year.
After his latest feat, Agarwalla said in a release, "I am very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games. Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I'm proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation."
"I will continue doing what I have always been doing: staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them. I am confident that I will be selected to represent India at this prestigious stage," Agarwalla further added.
With his latest achievement, Agarwalla has given himself a solid chance to represent India in the star-studded mega event in Paris this year. His stocks have risen since ending with a historic individual bronze medal in equestrian in Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Thus, he will now look to go a step ahead from his Asian Games performance in the forthcoming Olympics if given a chance.