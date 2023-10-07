Asian Games: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in last-ball thriller to bag bronze medal
Story highlights
Pakistan Men's Cricket Team failed to win any medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.
Pakistan Men's Cricket Team failed to win any medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.
Bangladesh upset Pakistan in a rain-shortened bronze medal match at the Asian Games on Saturday, with Rakibul Hasan smashing a boundary off the final ball to book a six-wicket win.
Persistent rain delayed the start at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, with Pakistan losing the toss and being sent in when the drizzle eased. But they only managed 48-1 off five overs before the weather halted play, with Mirza Baig making an unbeaten 32.
ALSO READ: Asian Games: India win record 100th medal with gold in Women’s Kabaddi final against Chinese Taipei – WATCH
trending now
Under the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method, Bangladesh was set a revised target of 65 to win off their five overs and they got there in dramatic fashion with four wickets down.
On a cool day, they lost two wickets in the first three balls but recovered to need 20 off the final over from wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem.
Yasir Ali (38) hit two big sixes, but was out on the fifth ball going for another slog. With a boundary required off the last delivery, Hasan delivered to spark wild scenes from the Bangladesh team.
WATCH THE VIDEO -
Pakistan returns without any medal in Cricket— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 7, 2023
Ban defeated Pak with 4 needed in last ball #AsianGames2022 #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/9ZXgFw8C3H
Meanwhile, the gold medal match between India and Afghanistan is underway, with India bowling first.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.