Asian Games: Abhay Singh saves match points against Pak in thriller contest to clinch historic gold in squash

Hangzhou, ChinaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Sep 30, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Asian Games: Abhay Singh saves match points against Pak in thriller contest to clinch historic gold in squash Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

The win against Pakistan saw India’s Abhay Singh save two gold medal points to clinch the prize asset in the decisive final. The gold medal is India’s tenth of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou and first in squash while the overall tally has now risen to 36 medals.

India’s men’s squash team scripted history on Saturday, September 30 as they clinched a gold medal in the event in a thrilling contest against Pakistan’s Noor Zaman. The win saw India’s Abhay Singh save two gold medal points to clinch the prize asset in the decisive final. The gold medal is India’s tenth of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou and first in squash while the overall tally has now risen to 36 medals.

More to Follow...

