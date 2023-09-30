Asian Games: Abhay Singh saves match points against Pak in thriller contest to clinch historic gold in squash
The win against Pakistan saw India’s Abhay Singh save two gold medal points to clinch the prize asset in the decisive final. The gold medal is India’s tenth of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou and first in squash while the overall tally has now risen to 36 medals.
India’s men’s squash team scripted history on Saturday, September 30 as they clinched a gold medal in the event in a thrilling contest against Pakistan’s Noor Zaman. The win saw India’s Abhay Singh save two gold medal points to clinch the prize asset in the decisive final. The gold medal is India’s tenth of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou and first in squash while the overall tally has now risen to 36 medals.
