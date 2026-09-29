/Asian Games Chaos: After Pakistan, South Korea latest team to arrive at wrong venue

Transport chaos at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya has hit South Korea just a day after Pakistan men’s volleyball team suffered a similar fate. South Korea was the victim of another Games transport mix-up after an official bus carrying their men’s volleyball team arrived at a different venue, an hour away from where they should have been.

The Games have been plagued by organisational issues since the start, with accommodation and transport for more than 17,000 athletes and officials exceeding Japan's original estimates by nearly 2,000, triggering widespread logistical mix-ups.

The latest logistical issues forced South Korea’s volleyball team to cancel Monday’s practice ahead of their Taiwan match.

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"An organiser-provided shuttle bus took our team to Okazaki instead of its training venue in Inuyama yesterday morning," an official from the Korea Volleyball Association told AFP on Tuesday. "With too much time lost to turn back, the training was cancelled.

"We lodged a formal complaint to the organisers through the KSOC," the official added, referring to South Korea's Olympic committee.

South Korea volleyball team beat Taiwan 3-1.

Earlier, South Korea's men's basketball team missed their training ahead of their final against Japan last week when their bus failed to turn up. However, the mix-up did not affect their performance as they went on to win the title.

Meanwhile, Pakistan volleyball team captain Murad Jehan called it “another mismanagement by Japan at the ongoing Asian Games" in an Instagram video uploaded from the bus.

Speaking on the mix-up on two successive days, a spokesperson for the local organising committee said the Pakistan and South Korea teams had departed from the same accommodation, and that there was ‘an error in matching teams to vehicles.’

"Each boarded a bus heading to the wrong destination. We sincerely apologise to both teams for the inconvenience," said Ayumi Sakamoto. "We caused great inconvenience, and the organising committee takes this seriously," the spokesperson added.