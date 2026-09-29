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Asian Games Chaos: After Pakistan, South Korea latest team to arrive at wrong venue

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 17:23 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 17:23 IST
Asian Games Chaos: After Pakistan, South Korea latest team to arrive at wrong venue

Asian Games Chaos After Pakistan, South Korea latest to arrive at wrong venue Photograph: (Others)

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Transport chaos continues at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya as South Korea’s volleyball team is taken to the wrong venue, forcing a cancelled practice.

Transport chaos at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya has hit South Korea just a day after Pakistan men’s volleyball team suffered a similar fate. South Korea was the victim of another Games transport mix-up after an official bus carrying their men’s volleyball team arrived at a different venue, an hour away from where they should have been.

The Games have been plagued by organisational issues since the start, with accommodation and transport for more than 17,000 athletes and officials exceeding Japan's original estimates by nearly 2,000, triggering widespread logistical mix-ups.

The latest logistical issues forced South Korea’s volleyball team to cancel Monday’s practice ahead of their Taiwan match.

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"An organiser-provided shuttle bus took our team to Okazaki instead of its training venue in Inuyama yesterday morning," an official from the Korea Volleyball Association told AFP on Tuesday. "With too much time lost to turn back, the training was cancelled.

"We lodged a formal complaint to the organisers through the KSOC," the official added, referring to South Korea's Olympic committee.

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South Korea volleyball team beat Taiwan 3-1.

Earlier, South Korea's men's basketball team missed their training ahead of their final against Japan last week when their bus failed to turn up. However, the mix-up did not affect their performance as they went on to win the title.

Meanwhile, Pakistan volleyball team captain Murad Jehan called it “another mismanagement by Japan at the ongoing Asian Games" in an Instagram video uploaded from the bus.

Speaking on the mix-up on two successive days, a spokesperson for the local organising committee said the Pakistan and South Korea teams had departed from the same accommodation, and that there was ‘an error in matching teams to vehicles.’

"Each boarded a bus heading to the wrong destination. We sincerely apologise to both teams for the inconvenience," said Ayumi Sakamoto. "We caused great inconvenience, and the organising committee takes this seriously," the spokesperson added.

"It is basic, but we will again make sure boarding teams and vehicle destinations are properly checked and displayed, and work to prevent a recurrence,” Sakamoto continued.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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