/Asian Games: Pakistan volleyball match delayed after bus reaches wrong venue

Organisational issues at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games generated fresh headlines on Monday (Sep 28) after an official bus carrying the Pakistan volleyball team arrived at the wrong venue, delaying their group game against Uzbekistan by 45 minutes. Pakistan captain Murad Jehan slammed the Games’ organising management, saying the driver’s fault created an embarrassing situation for the Men in Green. Moreover, the players were forced to change into their kit on the moving bus to avoid wasting more time upon arrival at the right venue.

"This is another mismanagement by Japan at the ongoing Asian Games," Pakistan captain Murad Jehan said in an Instagram video made from the bus. "We have a very important game, and the bus driver does not know in which gymnasium we are going to play," he said in the clip with a caption reading, "Embarrassing situation at Japan Asian Games 2026. Totally unfair."

"We couldn't expect this in Japan. There is a lot of mismanagement,” he added.

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The official Games bus carrying Pakistan’s entourage was supposed to reach an arena in Okazaki, which is southeast of Nagoya; instead, the vehicle mistakenly took them to another Games venue staging volleyball matches about an hour’s drive away.

"As a result, the team arrived late at the correct competition venue, and we were required to delay the match by 45 minutes," said an official Games communiqué.

Pakistan won the match 3-0.

Wider Transportation & Housing Complaints

Meanwhile, the latest incident put further pressure on the organising committee after hundreds of athletes complained about the smaller accommodation and transport services. Several teams have also complained about buses sometimes arriving at incorrect times or even not at all.