/Asian Games: Indian shooting rush continues with silver-bronze finish in men's 10m air rifle

India continues to excel in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games 2026, adding more medals to the overall tally in this cornerstone discipline. After Elavenil Valarivan starred for India on Sunday in the women’s 10m air rifle team and individual events, winning silver in both, the men’s shooting team rose to the occasion on the third day. While Asian Games debutant Himanshu Dhillon won the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event on Monday, Rudrankksh Patil joined him on the podium with bronze. Earlier in the day, the two, alongside Parth Mane, won the silver in the 10m air rifle team event at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

With three medals on day three of the competition, India’s shooting medal tally at the Games climbed to five and counting.

While Himanshu shot 252.4 for the second-place finish, China’s Sheng Lihao -- the reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1 – won gold with 254.2, successfully defending his Asian Games title. Rudrankksh was third with 230.9 after 22 shots.

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Rudrankksh took the early lead after 14 shots with 148.2; Sheng Lihao was second with 147.7 and Himanshu at third on 147.4. Himanshu then produced a brilliant 10.9 to close the gap with Rudrankksh, before Lihao took the lead after 16 shots. The three remained ahead till the end, and after 20 shots, China’s Lihao led with 211.6, with Rudrankksh Patil second on 210.6 and Himanshu third on 210.0.

In the team event, the Indian trio scored an aggregate of 1890.1 to finish second behind China, who set a world record of 1899.0 for gold. South Korea took bronze with 1884.2.