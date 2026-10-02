/Asian Games 2026: India women's hockey team ends 44-year wait for gold

The India women's hockey team ended a 44-year wait for gold at the Asian Games as they defeated hosts China 1-0 in the final on Friday (Oct 2). India had last won the women's hockey gold at the 1982 Asian Games. The sole goal of the match came in the first quarter when Lalremsiami scored from a penalty corner. China could not break through India's defense for the remainder of the match as the Indian women came out victorious to bag the gold. Thanks to this victory, India also secured direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India end 44-year wait for women's hockey gold at Asian Games

After winning gold in the 1982 edition, the India women's hockey team won bronze at the 1986 Asian Games in South Korea, silver in 1998 in Thailand, bronze in 2006 in Qatar, bronze in 2014 in South Korea, silver in 2018 in Indonesia, and bronze in 2023 in China before clinching gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Hockey India has also announced ca cash prize of INR 11 lakh to each player and INR 5.5 lakh to each support staff.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The final started an hour late after the team buses were stuck in traffic caused by an unrelated accident, but the Indian team didn't let the delay affect their focus and went on to win the match.

Thanks to this hockey gold, India climbed to 5th spot on the medal tally with 16 gold, 25 silver, and 35 bronze medals.

Boxers and archery recurve team secure gold as well