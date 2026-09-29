/Asian Games: Women’s 4x400m relay team delivers India’s 6th gold as men bag bronze

India’s athletics contingent opened its gold medal account at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday (Sep 29), with the women’s 4x400m relay team capturing the country’s sixth gold medal. Hours after shooter Neeru Dhanda won India’s 5th gold medal with her record score of 28 in individual trap shooting, the women’s 4x400m relay team delivered a standout performance at the Games. With a finish of 3:29.69, the Indian women’s team won the country’s first gold medal in athletics at this competition. The quartet of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj made the country proud, with Vithya bagging her second medal of the Games, having already won a bronze in the 400m hurdles.