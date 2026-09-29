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Asian Games: Women’s 4x400m relay team delivers India’s 6th gold as men bag bronze

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 18:28 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 18:28 IST
Asian Games: Women’s 4x400m relay team delivers India’s 6th gold as men bag bronze

Asian Games Women’s 4x400m relay team delivers India’s 6th gold; men bag bronze Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

India wins gold in the women's 4x400m relay and bronze in the men's event at the 2026 Asian Games following Neeru Dhanda's record-breaking win in shooting.

India’s athletics contingent opened its gold medal account at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday (Sep 29), with the women’s 4x400m relay team capturing the country’s sixth gold medal. Hours after shooter Neeru Dhanda won India’s 5th gold medal with her record score of 28 in individual trap shooting, the women’s 4x400m relay team delivered a standout performance at the Games. With a finish of 3:29.69, the Indian women’s team won the country’s first gold medal in athletics at this competition. The quartet of Kiran, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj made the country proud, with Vithya bagging her second medal of the Games, having already won a bronze in the 400m hurdles.

While Bahrain won silver, China took home the bronze.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 4x400m relay, the Indian team finished third, bagging a bronze medal. India capped off this event with two medals, including a stunning gold in the women’s category.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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