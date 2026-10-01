/Asian Games 2026: India survive Pakistan fightback for place in gold medal match of men's hockey

India survived a huge scare from Pakistan to enter the men's hockey final at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday (Oct 1). India were 3-0 ahead after the first half-hour of the game before Pakistan struck back and erased the deficit completely. India, however, held their nerve to score a late winner in the 60th minute to book a berth in the gold medal match. India will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Malaysia and Korea for the hockey gold.

India Survive Pak Scare to Enter Men's Hockey Final

India started the match against their arch-rivals well as Harmanpreet Singh scored the first goal from a penalty corner in the 5th minute. India doubled their lead within eight minutes as Harmanpreet again scored from a penalty corner. Sukhjeet Singh then scored 10 minutes later, in the 23rd minute, to put India 3-0 ahead.

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Pakistan, who were out of the match until that point, then struck back with three goals of their own. Ammad Butt scored in the 38th minute, and Hanan Shahid in the 45th minute, before Waheed Rana scored the equaliser in the 49th minute.

Abhishek then scored the winner in the 60th minute as India survived a scare and won the thriller 4-3.

IND vs PAK in meen's cricket gold match