/Asian Games 2026: India to face Pakistan in hockey semis; boxers guarantee medals

India won eight medals on day 9 of the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, while the boxers ensured more in the coming days with a thrilling showing on Monday. Meanwhile, the Indian men’s hockey team thrashed Bangladesh 10-0 in their Pool A match to set up a mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinal on October 1.

Boxers promise more medals

After three boxers won their respective quarterfinal bouts, India is at least assured of three medals at the Asian Games. While Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain beat South Korea's Seong Suyeon in the women's 75kg quarterfinal, Priya also confirmed her podium finish by beating Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the women's 60kg quarterfinal.

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In the men’s 90kg quarterfinal, India’s Kapil Pokhariya beat South Korea's Kim Gichae to ensure India's third medal in this discipline.

India vs Pakistan in Men’s Hockey Semis

The Indian men’s hockey team produced a blistering performance to thrash Bangladesh 10-0 in their scheduled Pool A match on Monday, setting up the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match in the Games semifinal.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick, with Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sanjay, Abhishek and Mandeep Singh also contributing.

The defending champions topped Pool A with five wins in five contested matches, and a +45 goal difference.

Malaysia and South Korea will face off in the other semifinal.

Near Misses

While India had its most successful day at the Games, there were several near misses too, with medal hope Avinash Sable finishing fourth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase being the biggest heartbreak. His season-best of 8:21.67 wasn’t enough, as Japan’s Ryuji Miura took home the gold in a Games record 8:17.36.

In the women’s discus throw, India’s Seema Kaliramna narrowly missed out on a podium finish, finishing fourth with a personal best of 59.88m.

Even in the women’s 4x100m relay, India finished fourth.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan finished seventh, while India's women's 25m pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat finished fifth.