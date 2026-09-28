/Asian Games, Day 9: India clinch 8 medals as athletics & javelin stars shine

Monday, September 28, was India’s most successful day at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with India winning eight medals, including four silver and four bronze. Athletics boomed for India, and so did shooting and Kurash, while boxers ensured more medals in the coming days. The Indian men’s cricket team also reached the semifinal following a washout against Afghanistan in the quarterfinal by virtue of being the higher-ranked team. Moreover, a double podium finish in the men’s javelin final boosted India's medal tally, while Vithya Ramraj made headlines by breaking PT Usha's 42-year-old record.

While Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav won a javelin double, Murali Sreeshankar took home silver in the long jump. Gulveer Singh won his second silver medal of the Games, and Esha Singh finished second in the women's 25m pistol. Vithya, Parul Chaudhary and Pincky Balhara won bronze medals to raise the medal tally to eight for the day.

Javelin Double in Neeraj’s Absence

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Despite missing the two-time Olympic medalist, Neeraj Chopra, India had a double podium finish in the men’s javelin, with Yashvir Singh (85.72m) and Rohit Yadav (84.35m) finishing second and third, respectively. Sri Lanka’s Commonwealth Games gold medalist Rumesh Pathirage won the gold medal with an 88.55m throw.

Gulveer continued his impressive run at the Games by winning his second silver medal. After finishing second in the 10,000m, Gulveer clocked a personal best of 3:36.72 in the 1500m final. The Japanese pair of Kazuto Iizawa and Nagiya Mori took home the gold and bronze medals, respectively, with fellow Indian Yoonus Shah finishing ninth.

Murali Sreeshankar missed out on a long jump Asiad gold, with his best effort of 8.07m earning him a silver medal. Murali injured himself during the fourth attempt and did not participate further. India's Solomon David finished seventh with 7.70m.

The women’s athletics pair, Parul Chaudhary and Vithya Ramraj, won bronze medals. While Parul clocked 15:14.61 to finish third in the women's 5000m — adding another bronze after her steeplechase medal — Vithya set a personal best of 54.75 seconds to win bronze in the 400m hurdles, breaking PT Usha's 42-year-old record. Anu Raghavan, meanwhile, finished fifth with a personal best of 55.88 seconds.

In shooting, India’s cornerstone discipline at the Asian Games, world No. 1 in women’s 25m pistol Esha Singh won silver. Although she secured the same score as China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan, Esha lost her shot at the gold medal after the deciding shoot-off.