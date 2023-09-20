Asian Games 2023 LIVE Streaming: Where, Where & How to watch the 19th Asian Games 2023 Live streaming in India

The People's Republic of China is hosting the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, starting September 23 to October 8. However, some events, including football, volleyball, table tennis, and cricket, will commence before the official date. Live streams of the events are available on TV and mobile apps, and the live coverage will begin on September 19.

China will host athletes from 45 Asian countries, participating in 40 sports (61 disciplines). Indian athletes will participate in 39 sports in the 19th edition of the quadrennial event, initially scheduled in September 2022 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details for Asian Games 2023.

Where can I watch Asian Games 2023 Live on TV in India?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Asian Games 2023 live in India on these channels: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV.

How to watch the Asian Games 2023 Live in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the Asian Games 2023 live in India.

Who are the Indian athletes participating in the Asian Games 2023?

India's star athlete and reigning Asian Games and Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, will headline India's 655-member Asian Games squad. Athletics alone has 35 male and 33 female players, making India's largest contingent for any sport in Hangzhou.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Indian men's and women's cricket teams, making their Asian Games debut in Hangzhou. Deputy Smriti Mandhana is expected to lead the Indian women’s cricket team at the Asian Games in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur.

Olympic medalists Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and wrestler Bajrang Punia will also compete at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and PV Sindhu will compete in the badminton singles, aiming to win India's first gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games.

Asia's record holder in the shot put, Tajinder Singh Toor, will defend his Asian Games title in Hangzhou. Furthermore, Swapna Barman, women's heptathlon champion, and Jinson Johnson, men's 1500m champion, will be in action in the Asian Games 2023.

Will the Asian Games 2023 offer quotas in the Paris Olympics?

The 19th Asian Games offers 74 Paris Olympic quotas: six in archery, ten in artistic swimming, 34 in boxing, two in breaking, two in hockey, ten in modern pentathlon, six in sailing, two in tennis, and two in water polo.

(With inputs from agencies)