Asian Games 2023: Dipa Karmakar not recommended in final list, requests for relaxation in eligibility criteria

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, fondly remembered for her ground-breaking fourth-place finish in the Women’s Vault Final event at Rio Games in 2016, is not recommended in the final list of athletes in individual events for the Asian Games 2023.

Per the latest reports, Dipa’s name is missing from the women’s gymnastics contingent list sent to the sports ministry for approval. Dipa wasn’t considered for selection after failing to fulfil the eligibility criteria, which as per a report in the Times of India (TOI) states,

"In a non-measurable individual sport, the player must have achieved 8th rank in the last 12 months. In sports events where rankings are not maintained or where sportspersons have not been able to improve their ranking on account of reasons like lack of exposure in international tournaments, appropriate criteria must be adopted by NSFs in consultation with the ministry".

Although Dipa’s name was originally mentioned in the list of athletes shared with the (Asiad) organisers by the deadline (July 15), Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak’s name got finalised for the events at the Asian Games 2023.

"Dipa's name hasn't been considered for final selection. She has been away from gymnastics since 2019 because of injuries and her doping suspension. She hasn't competed in a long time," a source close to the information said.

Meanwhile, during the trials in Bhubaneswar on July 11-12, Dipa claimed the top spot in the women’s artistic gymnastics event. Her name even featured in six separate disciplines - all-round, balance beam, floor exercise, uneven bars, vault and team, in the list shared with Asiad organisers.

Dipa requests SAI for relaxation in criteria

Based on her results during the trials, Dipa got prompted to write to Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials asking for relaxation in the eligibility criteria. Per TOI, Dipa, in her letter to the officials, wrote,

"I faced several setbacks, including two ACL tears in 2017 and 2019, limited opportunities to compete during the pandemic, and a 21-month suspension that concluded in mid-July 2023 due to a doping violation. I earnestly request the sports ministry to consider my exceptional circumstances and kindly grant the necessary relaxation in the eligibility criteria."

The Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.