Asian Champion Trophy 2023: India trounce Japan by 5-0 to book final berth against Malaysia

India have marched to the final of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023 after they clobbered Japan in a one-sided contest in Chennai on Friday, August 11. Scoring goals left, right and centre, India won the contest 5-0 and booked a place in the final of the six-team tournament. India, the only side yet to lose a contest in the Asian Champions Trophy, will now take on Malaysia in the final on Saturday, August 12.

India win one-sided contest

Having held India to a 1-1 draw at the league stage, Japan started on the front foot and did not give too many chances to India in the opening quarter. However, the eight-time Olympic champions did not show any mercy in the second quarter and scored two goals in a jiffy to stamp authority on the contest. The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Akashdeep Singh scored from open play to give the hosts the lead.

Within 100 seconds of the first goal, India got the golden opportunity to double their lead as skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored his eighth goal of the tournament from a penalty corner. There was no looking back for India after that as the Men in Blue continued to dominate. At the stroke of half time, India scored their third to have one foot in the final as Mandeep Singh poked from close range after a decisive pass from Manpreet.

Japan were all over the place by half time and it was damage limitation for them before the Indian struck again in the ninth minute of the third quarter to make the scoreline 4-0. Manpreet was once again in the heart of the attack as Sumit sounded the board to add his name to the scoreboard. Japan did not have too many chances and were only trying to avoid further damage. However, local boy Selvam Karthi added icing to the cake as he chipped with India’s fifth and final goal of the night.

ALSO READ | You have to give players like Suryakumar Yadav cushion of extra games ahead of World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Final on Saturday

The Indian team will now face Malaysia in the final on Saturday having also beaten them in the league stage. India won the earlier meeting 5-0 and will look for the same while Malaysia will have an eye on revenge. The day will also see Japan take on South Korea in the third-place playoff in an early start. Pakistan have finished fifth after their 6-1 win against China on Friday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE