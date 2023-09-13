Asia Cup: Pakistan's Naseem Shah ruled out of remainder of tournament due to shoulder injury

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 with a shoulder injury. The fast bowler had injured his shoulder in Super Four clash against India on September 11 towards the end of India's innings. Zaman Khan has been called up by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a replacement.

Pakistan will be playing Sri Lanka on September 14 in a virtual semi-final to set up the title clash against India on September 17. The PCB has said that the bowler is continuously being "monitored by the team's medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions."

Naseem is one of the integral members of the Pakistan pace attack which also comprises Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Together, the trio makes one of the most complete and fearsome pace bowling attacks in the world as was visible during the Asia Cup group stage clash against India where they had taken all 10 wickets.

Apart from Naseem, Rauf had also picked up a niggle in the Super Four game against India. The duo had also opted not to bat in the match which they had lost by 228 runs - their biggest loss in terms of runs against India in ODIs.

Speaking on the fast bowlers' condition, team doctor Sohail Saleem said, "These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team's medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup."

Apart from Zaman, the PCB had also called Shahnawaz Dahani as a back-up by the PCB when the two pacers had picked injuries. At the time, the board had said that the bowlers wouldn't be ruled out of the tournament and would remain under observation.

With the ICC World Cup set to start next month on October 5 in India, the decision by the PCB is an obvious one - keeping their premium bowlers safe for the marquee tournament.

