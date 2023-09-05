Asia Cup: 'No room for complacency in Super Four,' says skipper Rohit Sharma after India beat Nepal

India beat Nepal and rain delay to enter the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, September 4. India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, said that the players were not at their best that they have to up the game as there's no room for 'complacency in Super Four stage.'

"We can't really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one. We haven't been at our best, but a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency. First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was bad," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

Also Read: Hambantota might replace Colombo as venue for Super Four games amid rain threat

Rohit was adjudged Player of the Match for his 74 not out off 59 balls but said: “To start with, there were some nerves, but once I got my eye in, I wanted to cash in and get my team home.”

India, after winning the toss, asked Nepal to bat first in overcast Kandy, Sri Lanka. The Asian minnows made merry of the dropped chances by India - three in first five overs - as they reached to 65 inside 10 overs. The spinners, along with first change pacers Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya then turned up the heat as Nepal folded for 230 runs in 48.5 overs.

Starting the chase, India had reached 17/0 in 2.1 overs before rain halted play. At the restart, India were given a changed target of 147 runs in 23 overs as per Duckworth Lewis System (DLS) which they achieved without losing a wicket. Apart from Rohit, Shubman Gill also scored a fifty and remained not out on 67 off 62 balls as India won in 20.1 overs by 10 wickets.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE