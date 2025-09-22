Asia Cup 2025, Updated Points Table: India beat Pakistan to top Super 4 table

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, India defeated Pakistan by six wickets on Sunday (Sep 21) after successfully chasing down 172 with seven balls remaining at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Tilak Varma finished the game with a six over long-off, followed by a boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th over. India reached the target comfortably, with Tilak and Hardik Pandya walking off without shaking hands with the Pakistani players. It marked the second time in this Asia Cup that Indian players skipped the customary handshake after defeating Pakistan. Earlier in the group stage, India won by seven wickets, and captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube had also walked off without greeting the Pakistani team.

What happened in the India vs Pakistan game?

Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan made a change at the top of the order, with Fakhar Zaman replacing Saim Ayub as an opener, and it paid off. Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan attacked the Indian bowlers during the Powerplay.

India made a strong comeback in the second half of Pakistan's innings, with all-rounder Shivam Dube taking two crucial wickets (of Sahibzada Farhan (58) and Saim Ayub (21). Despite the momentum break, Pakistan managed to post a good total of 171/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 172 runs to win, India comfortably achieved the target with seven balls to spare, thanks to solid contributions from Abhishek Sharma (74) and Shubman Gill (47). The match also had some tense moments, as Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf exchanged words with Abhishek and Shubman, but both Indian players responded well with their batting.

With this win, India topped the Super 4 table, with Bangladesh, who defeated Sri Lanka the day before, sitting in the second position due to their lower net run rate. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are yet to attain points and are in third and fourth place, respectively.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four updated points table

Points table after the match between India and Pakistan