/Asia Cup 2025, Super Four - Who will win between India vs Pakistan: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

India and Pakistan will lock horns in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sep 21). India finished top of Group A with three straight wins, while Pakistan made it to the Super Fours after defeating UAE. In their earlier meeting during match six, India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a game filled with controversies, especially when Indian players did not shake hands with the Pakistani players after the match. As this crucial clash approaches, here are the key details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in the IND vs PAK match

Kuldeep Yadav (India)

Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding in the 2025 Asia Cup so far. He was named Player of the Match in India’s first two matches. The left-arm spinner has already taken eight wickets in three matches at an incredible average of 6.00. He could once again be the key bowler for India on Sunday.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

The attacking opener from Pakistan has built a reputation as a big-hitter of the ball. He has scored 2194 runs in 105 T20Is at a strike rate of 132.32. Zaman’s aggressive starts can put India under pressure early.

Abhishek Sharma (India)

Star Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming Asia Cup match on Sep 21. He has 634 runs in 20 T20Is at a strike rate of 198.12. If he manages to get a good start again, he will aim to build a big score against Pakistan.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Star Pakistani middle-order batter, Sahibzada Farhan, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming match against India. He has 452 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 120.53.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The experienced Indian right-arm pacer is vital for his team in the powerplay with his deadly yorkers. In 72 T20Is, he has picked up 92 wickets at an average of 17.67 and an economy of 6.29. He can play an important role for India against Pakistan on Sep 21.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK match prediction