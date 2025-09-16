Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 15:54 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 16:04 IST
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

It's a must-win encounter for Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while Afghanistan will aim to continue their wining momentum from the last match.

Bangladesh will play against Afghanistan in the ninth match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (September 16). Bangladesh needs to win this match to keep their chance alive for a spot in the Super Four. Afghanistan, on the other hand, want to stay unbeaten and strengthen their lead in Group B. Here are key stats and details you should know before the game.

Head-to-Head Record - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced each other 12 times in T20I matches. Afghanistan has won 7 of those games, while Bangladesh has won 5.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pitch Report - Zayed Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The powerplay will be very important for both the teams. The ball might also swing a little when it’s new, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Trending Stories

Ground stats - Zayed Cricket Stadium

  • Highest T20I score here: 225/7 by Ireland vs. Afghanistan (2013)
  • Lowest T20I score: 66/9 by Nigeria vs. Ireland (2019)
  • Biggest win: Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs (2021)
  • Smallest win: Ireland beat Canada by two runs (2013)

Recent five results in Zayed Cricket Stadium

  • United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 42 runs - 15 Sep 2025
  • Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets – 13 Sep 2025
  • Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by 7 wickets – 11 Sep 2025
  • Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs – 9 Sep 2025
  • Ireland beat South Africa by 10 runs – 29 Sep 2024

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. With an eye for detail and a kn...Read More

Trending Topics