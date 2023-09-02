Asia Cup 2023: What happens if India vs Pakistan clash gets washed out? | Know More

The weather gods for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash are not kind as the match was interrupted by showers in the first 30 minutes. While Rohit Sharma’s India are playing their first Asia Cup match, Pakistan can secure Super Four qualification with a win. However, those calculations could take a severe toll if the match gets washed out at Pallekele on Saturday, September 2. So what will happen if the match gets washed out?

Rain gods play spoilsport

Rain was always on the radar as there were 80 percent chances of showers on Saturday with both teams looking to clinch a win in the high-voltage clash. Rain briefly interrupted the clash on Saturday when India were 15/0 after four overs. The Indian team started well with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill before losing their path as the former was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi while Virat Kohli also followed soon.

What will happen in case of washout?

If rain washes out the India vs Pakistan clash, both teams will be awarded one point each which will see Babar’s men clinch a place in the Super Four. In this case, India will need to avoid a defeat in the Nepal clash on Monday to clinch a Super Four spot. However, in case of a miracle if Nepal win the group stage meeting against India they will qualify for the Super Four.

India win toss

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the challenging conditions of Pallekele. The Asia Cup contest between the arch-rivals is the 14th meeting between the sides with India leading the head-to-head 7-5. India won the group stage clash between the sides in the 2022 Asia Cup that was played in the T20I format while they lost in the Super Four stage.

Pakistan on the flip side, made no changes to the winning combination from the Nepal game as they went unchanged. Babar Azam’s side will guarantee passage into the Super Four with a win while India will look to make a positive start to their Asia Cup campaign. Pakistan earlier beat Nepal by 238 runs to start their Asia Cup campaign.

