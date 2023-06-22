Asia Cup 2023 Venue: Reports claim Zaka Ashraf takes U-turn on hybrid model

Zaka Ashraf, who is likely to be the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has waded into a controversy. Ashraf had rejected Najam Sethi's hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. It seems like now he has undergone a change of heart. Zaka Ashraf had said he didn’t agree with the hybrid model during a media interview on Wednesday, triggering controversy over whether talks will resume regarding the specifics of the Asia Cup 2023 or not. But in a later turn of events, he told ESPNcricinfo that the decision has been made, so they will go ahead with it. The Asia Cup is to be held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan in September.

Zaka Ashraf’s change of heart

Zaka Ashraf said as quoted by Sports Inside, “In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model is not beneficial for Pakistan and I did not like it. Being a host, Pakistan should have negotiated better to ensure that the entire tournament is played in Pakistan. Sri Lanka is taking a large number of matches and Pakistan has only four matches, which is not in our country's interest."

Zaka Ashraf said that since the decision has been taken, they will have to abide by it. “I don't have any intention of non-compliance. I can't do anything about it now other than honouring the commitment. But going forward, whatever decision we take will be in the interest of the country."

Earlier, Zaka Ashraf had also said in a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday that he rejects the hybrid model of Asia Cup 2023 because he does not agree with it. He had also claimed that the board of the Asian Cricket Council had decided that the tournament should be held in India.

Asia Cup 2023: Good news for Indian fans

There’s also good news for the Indian fans ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will most probably feature in the three-match T20 series against Ireland in August. Bumrah, who has not played since a T20I game against Australia in September last year, is recovering well from injury and could be at his peak fitness when he returns to the team.