Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma clears intention before Ind vs Pak clash, says 'this is not a fitness test'

India skipper Rohit Sharma has cleared his intentions for the upcoming Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on Saturday, September 2. Rohit has underlined that India are not in for any fitness test for the upcoming ODI World Cup and intend to face Pakistan in a tough contest. The arch-rivals will meet on Saturday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele as India open their campaign in the Asia Cup.

Not a fitness test

"By no means, this is a fitness test or any other thing. This is a tournament played between the top 6 Asian teams. It's a very big tournament for all of us, without a doubt. In the past, it has had so much history. So yeah, the fitness test and the fitness camp and all that was done in Bengaluru. Now, we have to move ahead and get out the game face on and see what we can achieve in this tournament," Rohit said in Pallekela on Friday during the pre-match press conference.

Both India and Pakistan will meet in their 14th Asia Cup contest on Saturday with the Men in Blue leading the head-to-head 7-5. India won the group stage meeting at the Asia Cup 2022 when it was played in the T20I format while they lost in the Super Four stage to the same opponent. The Indian team is having a string of injuries despite naming a strong squad for the Asia Cup.

Rohit’s men will be without KL Rahul for the group stage as he continues his recovery from injury while Shreyas Iyer is yet to have a taste of international cricket since March. India are all set to employ Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper while his opening position remains unknown. It is thought Ishan will play at No.5 with Rohit and Shubman Gill set to open.

In the opposition camp, Pakistan have started the Asia Cup 2023 on a positive note after registering a 238-run win against Nepal in the curtain-raiser clash on Wednesday, August 30. A win for Babar Azam’s men will see them qualify for the Super Four while leaving India and Nepal to tussle for the second spot when they meet on Monday.

