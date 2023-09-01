Asia Cup 2023 Point Table: Most runs, most wickets, standings of Group A & B with Net Run Rate

Asia Cup 2023 Point Table: The 16th edition of the Asia Cup began on August 30. The matches are being co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Till now, two matches have taken place. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka began their campaign on a winning note, defeating Nepal and Bangladesh respectively. Below is the point table for Asia Cup 2023 till 01 September 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table Group A Pos Team M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 Pakistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 4.76 2 Nepal 1 1 0 0 0 0 -4.76 3 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

As shown in the above table for Group A, Pakistan leads the group. The team for the South Asian country defeated Nepal in the first match by 234 runs. Pakistan Captain Babar Azam leads the race for the leading scorers in Asia Cup 2023, by scoring 151 runs. Next on the list is Iftikhar Ahmed for 109 runs. The bowlers also performed well, where Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi made on the list of most wicket-takers for taking 4, 2 and 2 wickets respectively.

Group B Pos Team M W L T N/R PT NRR 1 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.951 2 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.951

On the other hand, Sri Lanka leads Group B. The country hosting the match claimed victory against Bangladesh by 5 wickets. The teams took 39 overs to chase down the 165-run target. Batters Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama also made to the list of top 5 leading run-scorers in the Asia Cup 2023 for scoring 62 and 54 runs respectively. Furthermore, Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana took 4 and 2 wickets respectively with their exceptional bowling.

Next, India and Pakistan will be locking horns on Sept 02 from Group A, while in Group B Bangladesh will be playing against Afghanistan on Sept 05.

Asia Cup 2023 fixtures:

02-Sep-Pakistan vs India- Kandy, SL

03-Sep-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan- Lahore, PAK

04-Sep-India vs Nepal- Kandy, SL

05-Sep-Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka- Lahore, PAK

Super 4s

06-Sep A1 vs B2-Lahore, PAK

09-Sep B1 vs B2-Colombo, SL

10-Sep A1 vs A2-Colombo, SL

12-Sep A2 vs B1-Colombo, SL

14-Sep A1 vs B1-Colombo, SL

15-Sep A2 vs B2- Colombo, SL

17-Sep FINAL- Colombo, SL

Asia Cup 2023: Full Squads

Afghanistan:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Nepal:

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

(With inputs from agencies)

