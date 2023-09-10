Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan show vulnerability in fielding, fail to clutch Shubman Gill nick in slips | WATCH

Pakistan’s poor show in the field continued as they showcased their vulnerability once again during their Asia Cup 2023 contest against India. The high-voltage clash taking place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10 saw them provide one of the unwanted moments of Asia Cup 2023. An edge from Shubman Gill flew past the Pakistan slip fielders as they failed to capitalise on the moment.

What happened with Gill?

On the third ball of the eight over, a wonderful delivery from Naseem Shah was edged by Gill and it bisected Iftikhar Ahmed (in first slip) and Salman Agha (second slip). However, much to everyone's surprise the ball was not clutched by any fielder and Gill survived due to the lapse. The ball easily flew past the slip fielders while no one attempted to catch the ball.

It reminded fans of Pakistan’s poor show in the field, where they have developed a reputation for poor show. In 2008, a similar incident took place when Pakistan were playing West Indies in UAE. Pakistan fielder Saeed Ajmal failed to catch a lofted shot from Chris Gayle as he and Shoaib Malik approached. In a funny case, the ball dropped in between Shoaib and Saeed much to the frustration of the Pakistan side while giving a meme moment to fans.

India make good start

India made a good start to the Super Four clash as skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed an aggressive approach and put up a good score on the board in the power play. The pair put together a 121-run stand for the first wicket with skipper Rohit scoring 56 before getting out to Shadab Khan. Gill scored 58 before falling prey to Shaheen Afridi. At the time of writing, India were 123/2 as they stamped their authority in the contest.

Changes in Team India

The experienced duo of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul has returned to the Playing XI for Team India as India prepare for the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Bumrah, as expected returned to the Indian team after paternity leave while Rahul’s inclusion was also on the cards having overcome injury trouble. Shreyas Iyer missed out due to a back issue while Mohammed Shami made way for Bumrah for the clash.

