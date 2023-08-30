Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony live Streaming for free: How to watch Opening Ceremony live on your mobile, TV

Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: It's show time! Asia Cup 2023 is all set to begin today (August 30). The cricket tournament is co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament will be played in a 50-over format. A total of six teams will be participating: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The first match of the 16th edition of the cricket tournament will be held in Pakistan's Multan Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan and Nepal will be locking horns at 3:00 pm IST. An extravagant opening ceremony will also be held just before the match.

Here's all you need to know about the opening ceremony:

Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Details

As mentioned above, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the event. The opening ceremony and first match of the cricket tournament will be held at Pakistan's Multan Cricket Stadium, which has a capacity of hosting 35,000 people. The ceremony is scheduled for August 30 and will begin just before the match starts at 03:00 pm IST.

However, the authorities have not yet officially revealed the timings of the opening ceremony, so we can assume it might begin 90 minutes before the Pakistan vs Nepal match.

Avid cricket fans in India watching the series at home, the Star Sports Network will broadcast live coverage. The channels are, Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1/1 HD Tamil, Star Sports 1/1 HD Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada.

However, fans can livestream the Asia Cup 2023 Opening ceremony on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

List of broadcasters:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Performers

Artists like Atif Aslam and AR Rahaman, Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung will be performing at the opening ceremony. A few traditional dances and songs are also scheduled, followed by a fireworks display.

When will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be held on Wednesday (August 30).

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Opening Ceremony of the Asia Cup 2023 will be held at Pakistan's Multan Cricket Stadium.

At what time will the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony start?

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will begin just before the first match.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Asia Cup 2020 Opening Ceremony in India?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony in India.

