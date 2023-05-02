Asia Cup 2023: Nepal secure historic first-ever qualification, join India and Pakistan in Group A

Nepal will have a day with destiny after they scripted history to secure a first-ever berth at the Asia Cup having won the ACC Mens Premier Cup 2023. Nepal who have never played in a premier continental championship will play former World Champions India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup slated for September this year. A seven-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, May 2 saw them clinch the title of ACC Mens Premier Cup and thereby clinch the final berth.

रातो र चन्द्र सुर्य

जङ्गी निशान हाम्रो !! 🇳🇵



We are the CHAMPIONS of the #ACCPremierCup!

A day filled with pride and the players filled with passion!

Nepal beats UAE to progress through to the Asia Cup with a fantastic performance from Nepal.

Playing at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal it was a winner takes all contest with a place in the final up for grabs. Having won the toss, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel decided to bowl first in the hot conditions, which proved to be a masterstroke for the hosts. Lalit Rajbanshi and former skipper Sandeep Lamichhane were seen in devastating form with the ball which saw UAE make a poor start and were bowled out for 117 in just 33.1 overs.