Asia Cup 2023 Final: Check Date, Time, venue, live stream, squads all you need to know about IND vs SL final
Asia Cup 2023 Final: India and Sri Lanka will clash against each other in the final match of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Here is everything you need to know
Asia Cup 2023 final: Asia Cup 2023 has reached its final stage. The final clash of Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled between India and Sri Lanka on September 17 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Team India made it to the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament after defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Super four stage. On the other hand, Sri Lanka qualified for the finals of the series after winning the match against Pakistan by 2 wickets.
Everyone will have their eyes on the upcoming final match of Asia Cup 2023 as India and Sri Lanka will clash against each for the ultimate trophy. India is all set to claim the victory again, Sri Lanka will try to turn the game around.
Asia Cup 2023 Final
INDIA vs SRI LANKA
Date: 17 Sep 2023
Time: 3:00 PM (IST)
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Here is all what you should know about Asia Cup 2023 Final:
When will the Asia Cup 2023 final match be played?- Date
The Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka will be held on 17 September 2023.
When to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Final?- Time
Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 PM (IST).
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 final game be played? Venue
Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 final match live in India?
The broadcasting rights for Asia cup 2023 final game is purchased by star sports for television.
The match shall be available on following channels:
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada
Where to live stream Asia Cup 2023 final for free?
To live stream the final game, it will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:
Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport
Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI
India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana
Asia Cup 2023 Final Squads
India squad (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
