Asia Cup 2023 Final: Check Date, Time, venue, live stream, squads all you need to know about IND vs SL final

Asia Cup 2023 final: Asia Cup 2023 has reached its final stage. The final clash of Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled between India and Sri Lanka on September 17 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Team India made it to the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament after defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Super four stage. On the other hand, Sri Lanka qualified for the finals of the series after winning the match against Pakistan by 2 wickets.

Everyone will have their eyes on the upcoming final match of Asia Cup 2023 as India and Sri Lanka will clash against each for the ultimate trophy. India is all set to claim the victory again, Sri Lanka will try to turn the game around.

Asia Cup 2023 Final

INDIA vs SRI LANKA

Date: 17 Sep 2023

Time: 3:00 PM (IST)

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Here is all what you should know about Asia Cup 2023 Final:

When will the Asia Cup 2023 final match be played?- Date

The Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka will be held on 17 September 2023.

When to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Final?- Time

Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 PM (IST).

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 final game be played? Venue

Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 final match live in India?

The broadcasting rights for Asia cup 2023 final game is purchased by star sports for television.

The match shall be available on following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Asia Cup 2023 final for free?

To live stream the final game, it will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

Asia Cup 2023 Final Squads

India squad (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

