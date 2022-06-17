Ashwin recalls intense sledging episode with Paine, shares story behind 'that will be your last series' remark

India and Australia were engaged in a high-voltage four-match Test series Down Under in 2020/21. After Virat Kohli-led India lost the opening Test, in Adelaide, by eight wickets -- being dismissed for a paltry 36 in the second essay -- many thought it would all go downhill for the visitors from thereon.

With no Kohli for the remainder of the series, the onus fell on stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane. India not only levelled the series in the second Test, at the MCG, Melbourne, they managed to secure a draw form the jaws of defeat in the third and penultimate match, in Sydney, before winning the series decider in style at The Gabba, Brisbane.

There were plenty of eye-catching moments in the series, including Rishabh Pant's counterattack, Cheteshwar Pujara's rocksolid presence, R Ashwin-Hanuma Vihari's blockathon, Md Siraj battling racial abuse to shine with the ball, sledging, etc. Recently, Ashwin recalled the intense verbal spat with then Aussie Test captain Tim Paine during the last session of the SCG Test.

During Ashwin-Vihari's unbroken 62-run sixth-wicket stand, keeper-captain Paine tried to distract the wily spin all-rounder as hosts were eyeing a win in defence of 407. The two Indian batters had joined in with the score 272-5 and, hence, had more than a session to play for a draw. With them going well, captain Paine tried to resort to sledging. He told Ashwin, "can't wait to get him to the Gabba". To this, the 35-year-old said, "can't wait to take him to India which would be his last series".

Recently, Ashwin spilled the beans on his statement. "I think Vihari will remember why I said that as well. Because we had a discussion on the way Tim Paine was batting through the series. I kept telling these guys and we got a very different sort of a short leg position, which was forward short leg and then we usually have a leg slip. We had a chat... Rahane, myself, Vihari and we said, 'Pujara will generally stand at leg slip but this guy won't stand with the helmet. Let's put him somewhere else and get this guy under the lid'," Ashwin said during the trailer launch of the just-released docu-series “Bandon Mein Tha Dum” (i.e. a celebration of India's famous Test series triumph over the Aussies during the 2020/21 tour).

"We had this conversation and parked him there in a very awkward position and he (Paine) actually nicked off there. We had a celebration and I told Vihari, 'This guy better not come to India. If he actually comes to India, he will be going there every single time. At the end of the day, he was having a go at us when we were batting and it just came out of my mind because we had a conversation like that. It was very instantaneous," he further added.

Paine-Ashwin sledging didn't stop at once. Paine had replied saying, "At least my teammates like me, d**khead. I’ve got a lot more Indian friends than you do. “Even your teammates think you’re a goose. Don’t they? Every one of them," he continued.

Ashwin countered by saying, “Tell me when you’re done". "I’ll talk all day, mate. Wait until you get to the Gabba, pal,” Paine responded. To Paine and many Aussies' surprise, India went to the Gabba Test with the series levelled at 1-1 and won the final encounter by three wickets, chasing an improbable 327 on the final day. With this, they breached Australia's 32-year-long fortress as well.