/Ashes: Smith to lead, Khawaja retains spot as Australia name final 15 for SCG Test

Australia has named the final 15 for the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG in Sydney, starting Sunday (Jan 4). Leading the five-match series 3-1, Australia retained Usman Khawaja amid uncertainty around his future, while naming Steve Smith as the stand-in captain in Pat Cummins’ absence. The leading wicket-taker, Mitchell Starc, will lead the pace attack, with Scott Boland also retaining his place. Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson and Brendan Doggett are also part of the squad, with Todd Murphy leading the race to get an Ashes recall this time.

Australia squad for the SCG Test against England –

Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster



Khawaja, who played in the middle order at the G, retains his place, while the same goes for under-firing Marnus Labuschagne, who hasn’t been in the best of form during the ongoing Ashes. The selectors also backed Green, who is yet to hit the right notes with both bat and ball, including Beau Webster as a backup option.

Head and Weatherald will continue as the opening pair, with Marnus and Smith to follow them. Alex Carey would retain his place as the gloveman, with Australia to play either Josh Inglis or Webster, with Green remaining an integral part of the playing XI.



On the bowling front, Starc and Boland would start, with the hosts having plenty of options to choose from as the first-change bowler. While Richardson leads the race, Neser’s all-round attributes could also see him push for his case.

