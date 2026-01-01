Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Ashes: Smith to lead, Khawaja retains spot as Australia name final 15 for SCG Test

Ashes: Smith to lead, Khawaja retains spot as Australia name final 15 for SCG Test

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 01, 2026, 16:43 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 16:43 IST
Ashes: Smith to lead, Khawaja retains spot as Australia name final 15 for SCG Test

Ashes, SCG Test Smith to lead, Khawaja retains spot as Australia name final 15 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

In three contested matches in the ongoing Ashes, the left-handed Khawaja scored 153 runs, averaging just over 30. 

Australia has named the final 15 for the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG in Sydney, starting Sunday (Jan 4). Leading the five-match series 3-1, Australia retained Usman Khawaja amid uncertainty around his future, while naming Steve Smith as the stand-in captain in Pat Cummins’ absence. The leading wicket-taker, Mitchell Starc, will lead the pace attack, with Scott Boland also retaining his place. Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson and Brendan Doggett are also part of the squad, with Todd Murphy leading the race to get an Ashes recall this time.

Australia squad for the SCG Test against England –

Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald and Beau Webster

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Khawaja, who played in the middle order at the G, retains his place, while the same goes for under-firing Marnus Labuschagne, who hasn’t been in the best of form during the ongoing Ashes. The selectors also backed Green, who is yet to hit the right notes with both bat and ball, including Beau Webster as a backup option.

Also read | Ashes: Michael Vaughan urges Usman Khawaja to quit Test cricket on terms ahead of Sydney clash

Head and Weatherald will continue as the opening pair, with Marnus and Smith to follow them. Alex Carey would retain his place as the gloveman, with Australia to play either Josh Inglis or Webster, with Green remaining an integral part of the playing XI.

Trending Stories

On the bowling front, Starc and Boland would start, with the hosts having plenty of options to choose from as the first-change bowler. While Richardson leads the race, Neser’s all-round attributes could also see him push for his case.

In Nathan Lyon’s absence, Murphy would get a game at a venue likely to favour spin at some point in the game.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics