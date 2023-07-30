Ashes: Australian Team give guard of honour to outgoing Stuart Broad during day 4 of Oval Test - WATCH

The Australian Cricket Team gave a guard of honour to outgoing Stuart Broad as he came out to bat during day four of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at the Kia Oval in London. After the third day's play in London, Broad announced his decision to retire from all formats. The right-hand seamer earlier during this series became only the second fast bowler after compatriot James Anderson to pick 600 Test wickets.

Meanwhile, walking alongside the birthday boy, James Anderson, Broad and his favourite bowling partner added 14 runs to the overnight tally before James got trapped right in the middle off Murphy. As England got all out on 395, they gave Australia a target of 384.

The Aussies began positively, with openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja stitching a 50-run stand against a potent English attack. By lunch, Australia were 75 for no loss in 24 overs, needing more than 309 runs to win the match and an away Ashes for the first time since 2001.

Broad details retirement call

Speaking with Sky Sports on Saturday, Broad revealed his decision to set aside from cricket and added the Ashes is the perfect platform to do so. Having played each Ashes home game since his debut outing against Australia in 2009, Broad remained England's go-to-bowler and with over 600 wickets on his back, he bows out as one of Test cricket's greats.

"It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England badge as much as I have," Broad told Sky Sports at the close of the third day's play. "And I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have. It's been such a wonderful series to be a part of, and I've always wanted to finish at the top. And this series just feels like it's been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining I've been a part of."

Broad added he finally decided to hang his boots at around 8:30 PM the previous night and told captain Ben Stokes in the changing room.

"I've been thinking about it for a while, a few weeks," he added. "England vs Australia has always been the pinnacle for me - I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way and the team's way, I have a love affair with Ashes, and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket.

"I told Stokesy [Ben Stokes] last night and told the changing room this morning, and, to be honest, it just felt the right time, and I didn't want friends or Nottinghamshire team-mates to see things that might come out, so I prefer to just say it now, and just give it a good crack for the last Australia innings.

"I have thought a lot about it, and even up till 8 pm last night, I was 50/50. But when I went up to Stokesy's room and told him, I have felt really happy since and content with everything I have achieved," Broad added.